EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Mersadie Dibbell of Norwich was named to the fall semester dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
Aly Erario Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey.
SHIPPENSBURG UNIVERSITY
Bradley Smith of Afton was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
BUFFALO STATE
Devin Prokop of Middleburgh was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Buffalo State College.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. Sarah Michaels of Cooperstown, Madison Yung of Middleburgh, Emily Layman of Norwich, Destinie Smith of Norwich, Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Brooke Hailston of Sherburne, Mathew Ryan of Sherburne and Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Makayla Sisson of Howes Cave, Morgan Dutcher of Milford, Stanley Nesbitt of Norwich, Antonios Pentaris of Oneonta, Heather Kamal of Cobleskill, Noelle Armlin of Middleburgh, Kevin Martin of Worcester and Cristin Lee of New Berlin.
