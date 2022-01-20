SUNY MORRISVILLE
Madison Marsh and Isaac Harr, both of West Edmeston and Addyson Whaley, John Scheuerman, Geena Ryan and Jonathon Stockton, all of Norwich, were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Carson Maynard of Norwich was named to the presidents list and Ashley Harrington of New Berlin was named to the deans list for the fall term at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
