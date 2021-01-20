HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
Keaton Mark of West Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.
SIENA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall semester at Siena College in Loudonville.
President’s list
Alyssa Blanco of Otego, Caleb Casey of Oneonta, Savannah Cater of Central Bridge, Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs, Sarah Masucci of Franklin, Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester and Alexandria Tsamis of Richmondville.
Dean’s list
Taylor Barnes of Sidney, Peyton Coones of Schuyler Lake, Marissa Cross of New Berlin, Haley Dewitt of Harpersfield, Cassidy Hammecker of Warnerville, Chelsea Lane of Stamford, Thomas Maguire of Walton, Nicholas Mathews of Walton, Cristian Spariosu of Roxbury and Mackenzie Stauble of Cobleskill.
SHENANDOA UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Gue of Delhi is one of more than 1,000 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Shenandoa University in Winchester, Va.
SUNY CANTON
The following area students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
President’s list
Brittany George of Mount Upton, Katherine DeThomas of Oneonta, Jordan B. Nelson of Richfield Springs, Morgan R. Randall of Richfield Springs, Sarah Roselli Ortiz of Sidney and Neishia M. Mitchell of Treadwell.
Dean’s list
Brianna Russman and Kayla N. Sellers, both of Sharon Springs.
MORAVIAN COLLEGE
Rachael Backus of Sidney was among 798 students named to the dean’s honor list for the fall semester at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Emmaline I. Freeman of Walton and John P. Lambert of Cooperstown were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Ross Connor Arvin of Richmondville, Juliana M. Bell of Warnerville, Christina Boeltz of Greene, Jake Alan Buchman of Bainbridge, Alexander Ceacareanu of Oneonta, Brittany Jean Cerar of Otego, Elizabeth Chernyak of Sidney, Katherine Chernyak of Sidney, Elizabeth Rose Cleveland of Laurens, Heidi Jeannette Collischonn of Cobleskill, Emily Grace Davidson Parry of Cooperstown, Ushuaia Rae Diaz of Schenevus, Katelyn Nicole Dixson of South New Berlin, Katie E. Doliver of Norwich, Vasiliki Drapaniotis of Mount Upton, Kristy Leigh Farrow of McDonough, Elizabeth M. Fuller of Oxford, Kyleigh E. George of New Berlin, Kevin T. Gyurik of Greene, Margaret L. Harmon of Milford, Christian B. Holoquist of Oneonta, Emily L. Jackson of Cobleskill, Christopher D. Janitz of Mount Vision, Cheryl Nichole Jones of Treadwell, Olen A. Knapp of DeLancey, Athanas Losekeokuka of Oneonta, James G. Macak of Franklin, Katharine Jean Marchese of Schenevus, Garrett Ryan Mertz of Milford, Kaylee Marie Miller of Bainbridge, Riana L. Partridge of Burlington Flats, Aliya Mercedes Pickens of Mount Upton, Avery R. Piefer of Oneonta, Autumn N. Pope of Mount Vision, Elizabeth R. Posey of Otego, Collin James Puerile of Bainbridge, Alicia Marie Rockwell of Richmondville, Jeffrey Sarno of Oneonta, Payten Elizabeth Seiler of Norwich, Tarrah Skye Smith of Oneonta, Aaliyah Theresa Solis-Castillo of Oneonta, Victoria H. Spina of Worcester, Tara M. Tilley of Norwich, Sara Marie Van Valkenburg of Oneonta, Evan I. Wesolowski of New Berlin and Cheyanne Rebecca May Wyble of Jefferson.
