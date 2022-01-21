SIENA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. Alyssa Blanco of Otego, Caleb Casey of Oneonta, Savannah Cater of Central Bridge, Isabella Cecce of Delhi, Peyton Coones of Schuyler Lake, Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs, Cassidy Hammecker of Warnerville, Christina Heegan of Oneonta, Thomas Maguire of Walton, Liam Moore of Oneonta, Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester, Melanie Sterling of West Winfield and Madison Tefft of Cobleskill.
Students named to the fall semester dean’s list include Raegan Clarke of Norwich, Kathleen Collins of Prattsville, Alyssa Coso of Middleburgh, Erin Herring of Garrattsville, Dominick Siniscalchi of Sidney Center, Shane Smith of Middleburgh, Mackenzie Stauble of Cobleskill and Alexandria Tsamis of Richmondville.
UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
Ryan Miller of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named fall semester presidential scholars at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Mikaila Flavell of Otego, Toby Harmon of Hartwick, Catherine Jankowski of Roxbury, Cameron Mallery-Winegard of Cobleskill, Nicholas McWeeney of Franklin, Michael O’Connor of Morris, Aidan Paoli of Delhi, Emma Rogers of West Edmeston, Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh, Carolyne Shultes of Middleburgh, Joseph VanDeValk of Richmondville and Sean Willis of Bainbridge.
Students named to the fall semester dean’s list include Maya Cliffe of Bainbridge, Nate Climenhaga of Cherry Valley, Josh Funk of Bloomville, Hannah Gigliotti of West Winfield, Taylor Murch of Laurens, Conor Ryan of Sherburne and Brandon Winter of Cobleskill.
HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Shailynn Allen of Sidney, Ross Connor Arvin of Richmondville, Isabella Marie Babbitt of Oneonta, Juliana M. Bell of Warnerville, Isabel Leeanne Brown of Hartwick, Cody J. Buchman of Bainbridge, Jake Alan Buchman of Bainbridge, Alyssa Noel Cerar of Otego, Brooke Jillian Cerar of Otego, Elizabeth Rose Cleveland of Laurens, Heidi Jeannette Collischonn of Cobleskill, Naomi Rebekah Cook of Oneonta, Zachary James Craft of Unadilla, Remington Georgianna Crandall of Bainbridge, Katelyn Nicole Dixson of South New Berlin, Adrianna Faith Dugan of Oneonta, Bailey Arianna Ernst of Delhi, Elizabeth M. Fuller of Oxford, Riley P. Gancio of Walton, Kyleigh E. George of New Berlin, Megan Harris of Oneonta, Shelby Lea Hollister of Oneonta, Christian B. Holoquist of Oneonta, Emily L. Jackson of Cobleskill, Brianna Kempf of Oxford, Lauren Patricia Kutch of Delhi, Katharine Jean Marchese of Schenevus, Austin J. Matlack-Grey of Norwich, Christina Nicole Mattocks of Oneonta, Garrett Ryan Mertz of Milford, Kaylee Marie Miller of Bainbridge, Andrew Miller of Bainbridge, Aidan Francis Nolan of Cooperstown, Evan Donnchadh O’Flynn of Wells Bridge, Riana L. Partridge of Burlington Flats, Danielle Elisa Perrino of Milford, Michael Anthony Peschke of Deposit, Avery R. Piefer of Oneonta, Autumn N. Pope of Mount Vision, Elizabeth R. Posey of Otego, Owen Denton Reed of Unadilla, Jeffrey Sarno of Oneonta, Payten Elizabeth Seiler of Norwich, Luisa E. Siniscalchi of Sidney Center, Madilynne Rae Smith of Morris, Victoria H. Spina of Worcester, Cameron James Strang of Richmondville, Tara M. Tilley of Norwich, Sara Marie VanValkenburg of Oneonta, Brian A. Wells of Sidney, Evan I. Wesolowski of New Berlin and Lawson Williams of Maryland.
