COLLEGE OF SAINT ROSE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Kayleigh Forslund of Cobleskill, Belle Bourke of Roxbury, Chelsea Waid of Davenport, Morgan Tyrrell of Cobleskill, Erin Garza of Roxbury, Saige Burton of Middleburgh, Miranda Vogel of Oneonta, Alix Kovac of Middleburgh, Meghan Saggese of Laurens, Mia Maiurano of Guilford, Alexa Hurlburt of Otego, Thomas Odell of Maryland, Cheyenne Haemmerle of Middleburgh, Molly O’Hara of Bainbridge, Molli Opramolla of Treadwell and Isabella Griffiths of West Winfield.
