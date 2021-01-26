SUNY NEW PALTZ
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. Samuel Aliewie of Warnerville, Nicholas Beardslee of Walton, Ashley Clareen of Stamford, Adell Coe of Oneonta, Kelsey Drewniak of Oxford, Savannah Eckberg of Maryland, Shyana Fisher of East Worcester, Adriana Fratini of Norwich, Matthew Frederick of Oneonta, Bryce Graham of Burlington Flats, Hannah Gray of Sidney, Delilah Griger of Cooperstown, Tessa Griger of Cooperstown, Hannah Harman of Oneonta, Ani Kollig of Delhi, Alana Latella-Devine of Cherry Valley, Keira Layman of Oneonta, Nurfibiyana Mohamed Shawal of Unadilla, Marcus Mosenson of Roseboom, Brett Olson of Prattsville, Emile Orgeron of Oneonta, Odessa Quinonez of Edmeston, Rhiannon Radu of Prattsville, Emily Rifanburg of Edmeston, Bonnie Simmons of Stamford, Liv Spina of Worcester, Katherine Tiley of Bainbridge, Emma Warner of Westford and Abigail Waters of Milford.
HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s and dean’s lists at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy
President’s list
Louis Hardendorf of Central Bridge, Nicholas Angle of Cobleskill, Loukas Karasavidis of Cobleskill, Madison Cole of Edmeston, Michael Hait of Jefferson, Brandon Sacco of Otego, Earl Alberti of Stamford and Georgia Lynch of Stamford.
Dean’s list
Nicholas Snyder of Central Bridge, Courtney Wright of Middleburgh, David Adams of Richmondville, Shelby Davenport of Richmondville and Derek Mooney of Summit.
WASHBURN UNIVERSITY
Samantha Jasso of Richfield Springs was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
Kelly Mooney of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.