QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Chase Molinari of Roscoe was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
WILKES UNIVERSITY
Oneonta students Jack Flynn and Liam Flynn and Nathaniel Edwards of Morris were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Elyse Chamberlain of Warnerville, Carly Erway of Fly Creek and Bella Lucear of Cobleskill were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY
Leandra Edelson of Andes was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead.
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Mackenzie Doyle of West Winfield was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts where she is majoring in sports biology.
SUNY POTSDAM
Davy Card of Norwich was named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam where he is studying psychology.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
John P. Lambert of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
HAMILTON COLLEGE
Last fall, Stuart Nelson, a 2021 graduate of Cooperstown Central School, joined her brother, Wriley Nelson, a 2018 Cooperstown graduate, as a student at Hamilton College in Clinton. She was named to the fall semester dean’s list, an honor her brother has received in five of the semesters he has been there.
Other area students named to the fall semester dean’s list include Aben Carrington of Oneonta, Helen Higgins of Otego and Mia Horvath of Cherry Valley.
MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Benjamin Arehart of Delhi was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Lily English of Middleburgh, Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich and Autumn Nealis of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton.
GORDON COLLEGE
Jayce Horender of Richfield Springs was named to the fall semester president’s list at Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts.
SUNY ALFRED
Andrew Davis of Cooperstown, Madison Cole of Edmeston and Jayson Stockert of Otego were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Alfred
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
Alexa Livingston of Cobleskill was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of New England in Maine.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Maggie Kuebler of Schenevus, Veronica Poole of Stamford, Devin Kuhn of Grand Gorge, Jenna Ubner of Burlington Flats, Brianna Dunham of Edmeston, Courtney Eiholzer of New Berlin, Stacy Lum of New Berlin, Josiah Palumbo of Richfield Springs, Luke Dubben of Roseboom, Sadie Brown of Sherburne, Emma Adsit of Sherburne, Cassidy Rusweiler of Sherburne, Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, Cory Seronick of Sherburne, Michael Giglio of Sherburne, Madison Lockwood of West Edmeston, Ian Dugan of West Winfield, Kayla Lottermann of West Winfield, Candice Seeley of West Winfield, Seranda Allen of Bainbridge, Robert Wooley of Milford, Jack Shurmer of Milford, Aja Correll of Morris, Kaleigh Spencer of Morris, Anastasia Edwards of Morris, Kyli Odell of Mount Upton, Stormi Arnold of Norwich, Angelina Audette of Norwich, Octavia Bishop of Norwich, Haleigh Jackson of Norwich, Makenzie Jaycox of Norwich, Desiree Mesko of Norwich, Adam Pike of Norwich, Katlyne Gad of Norwich, Tucker Mucha of Norwich, Averie Leizear of Norwich, Dante Kraft of Norwich, Nicholas O’Neill of Norwich, Samantha Coggins of Norwich, Alyssa Mirabito of Norwich, Myriah Wilson of Norwich, Justess Smith of Norwich, Alexis Whaley of Norwich, Deborah Jackson of Norwich, Corrina Mundy of Norwich, Mackenzie Nichols of Norwich, Montana Tyler of Oneonta, Taylor Colone-Microni of Oneonta, Stephanie Morgan of Oneonta, Gabriella Armenti of Oneonta, Vanessa Servo of Oneonta, Sumer Golinski of Otego, Jonathan Jankowski of Oxford, Jacklyn Gannon of Sidney, Hannah Brigham of Sidney, Christina Johnson of Sidney Center, Kaleb Sovocool of Sidney Center, Camberly Vanvalkenburg of Trout Creek, Dylan Wood of Trout Creek, John Partridge of Unadilla, Rosa Quinones of Unadilla, and Brooke Winchester of Unadilla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.