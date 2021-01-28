HILLSDALE COLLEGE
Jeremy Luce of Jefferson was named to the fall semester 4.0 dean’s list at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Katelynne Hadley of Delhi, Ian Bolin of Edmeston, Teagen Bolin of Edmeston and Shelby Husted of Norwich were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE
Sophie Hage of Cobleskill was named to the fall semester dean’s high honors list at Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut.
WASHBURN UNIVERSITY
Samantha Jasso of Richfield Springs was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
Kelly Mooney of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
COASTAL UNIVERSITY
Grace Hadsell of Cobleskill was named to the fall semester president’s list at Coastal University in Conway, South Carolina.
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY
John Mikolaicyk of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead.
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College. Taylor Bliss of Norwich, Alexis Eichler of Oneonta, Ariel Hochman of Afton, Amber Jordan of Franklin, Meghan Marsh of West Edmeston, Melonie Martinez of Norwich, Donavan Mullins of Norwich, Eliya Pickwick of Mount Vision, Colby Richardson of Norwich, Haley Shattuck of Norwich, Bryan Sheldon of Sherburne and Natalie Stewart of Sherburne.
