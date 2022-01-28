GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Andrew Morell of Oneonta received faculty honors for the fall semester at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who earn a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY
Timothy Picozzi of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, where he is a senior biology major.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Maggie Kuebler of Schenevus, Veronica Poole of Stamford, Devin Kuhn of Grand Gorge, Jenna Ubner of Burlington Flats, Brianna Dunham of Edmeston, Courtney Eiholzer of New Berlin, Stacy Lum of New Berlin, Josiah Palumbo of Richfield Springs, Luke Dubben of Roseboom, Sadie Brown of Sherburne, Emma Adsit of Sherburne, Cassidy Rusweiler of Sherburne, Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, Cory Seronick of Sherburne, Michael Giglio of Sherburne, Madison Lockwood of West Edmeston, Ian Dugan of West Winfield, Kayla Lottermann of West Winfield, Candice Seeley of West Winfield, Seranda Allen of Bainbridge, Robert Wooley of Milford, Jack Shurmer of Milford, Aja Correll of Morris, Kaleigh Spencer of Morris, Anastasia Edwards of Morris, Kyli Odell of Mount Upton, Stormi Arnold of Norwich, Angelina Audette of Norwich, Octavia Bishop of Norwich, Haleigh Jackson of Norwich, Makenzie Jaycox of Norwich, Desiree Mesko of Norwich, Adam Pike of Norwich, Katlyne Gad of Norwich, Tucker Mucha of Norwich, Averie Leizear of Norwich, Dante Kraft of Norwich, Nicholas O’Neill of Norwich, Samantha Coggins of Norwich, Alyssa Mirabito of Norwich, Myriah Wilson of Norwich, Justess Smith of Norwich, Alexis Whaley of Norwich, Deborah Jackson of Norwich, Corrina Mundy of Norwich, Mackenzie Nichols of Norwich, Montana Tyler of Oneonta, Taylor Colone-Microni of Oneonta, Stephanie Morgan of Oneonta, Gabriella Armenti of Oneonta, Vanessa Servo of Oneonta, Sumer Golinski of Otego, Jonathan Jankowski of Oxford, Jacklyn Gannon of Sidney, Hannah Brigham of Sidney, Christina Johnson of Sidney Center, Kaleb Sovocool of Sidney Center, Camberly Vanvalkenburg of Trout Creek, Dylan Wood of Trout Creek, John Partridge of Unadilla, Rosa Quinones of Unadilla, and Brooke Winchester of Unadilla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.