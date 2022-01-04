SUNY POTSDAM
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. Brionnah Buck of Worcester, Theresa Cerosaletti of Oneonta, Darbi Dean of Sherburne, Andrea Dempsey of Oxford, Kaylee Hovick of Otego, Allie Kellogg of Sherburne, Jessica Spinu of Sidney, Ana Tessitore of Central Bridge, Sarah Wake of Delhi and Joshua Walther of Middleburgh.
Students named to the fall semester dean’s list include Ryan Costin of Norwich and Kaitlyn Rivera of Unadilla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.