BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Renate Carrabba of Morris was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT

Sidney Andrew of Middleburgh was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT

Magdalena Demeo-Meres of Andes, and Alexander Dixon and Molly Forbes, both of Oneonta, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

