BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
Renate Carrabba of Morris was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Sidney Andrew of Middleburgh was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Magdalena Demeo-Meres of Andes, and Alexander Dixon and Molly Forbes, both of Oneonta, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.