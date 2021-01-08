SUNY POTSDAM
President’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. Brionnah Buck of Worcester, Gabrielle Charron of Mount Upton, Andrea Dempsey of Oxford, Mara Frisbee of Downsville, Andrew Lawton of Oxford, Jasmine Schrom of Richmondville, Jessica Spinu of Sidney and Joshua Walther of Middleburgh.
Dean’s list
Samuel Ernst of New Berlin, Kaylee Hovick of Otego and Kaitlyn Rivera of Unadilla were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Cole Rosener of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Caitlin Osborne of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.