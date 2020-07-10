SUNY BROCKPORT

Nicholas DeVries of Burlington Flats was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Brockport. 

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Ashley Harrington of New Berlin and Makenzie Maynard of Norwich were named to the spring semester president’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

MORAVIAN COLLEGE

Rachael Backus of Sidney and Amanda Fish of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

 

