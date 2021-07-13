SIENA COLLEGE
Allison Cross of Sharon Springs and Maya Nicholas of Cobleskill were named to the graduate student president’s list for the spring semester at Siena College in Loudonville.
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Siena College. Alyssa Blanco of Otego, Caleb Casey of Oneonta, Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs, Thomas Maguire of Walton, Sarah Masucci of Franklin, Nicholas Mathews of Walton, Liam Moore of Oneonta, Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester and Alexandria Tsamis of Richmondville.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following students were named to the spring semester provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown, Molly Bulla of Cobleskill, Cappagnia-Lynne Chase of Oneonta, Brooke Davis of Bloomville, Michaela Eppich of Jefferson, Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Nicholas Kilmer of Walton, Jacob Lyons of Morris, Jordan Macak of Franklin, Alexia Massaroni of Worcester, Megan Morris of Norwich, Tessa Nicholas of Cobleskill, Olivia O’Donnell of Oneonta, Michelle Ritter of Walton, Joseph Rodenas of Oneonta, Katelynne Schuttig of Middleburgh, Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta and Joshua Wikoff of Oneonta.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Staice Peraldo of Middleburgh, Thomas Bertola of Cobleskill, Caitlyn Peck of Cobleskill, Kyle Cole of Sherburne, Evan Handy of Richmondville, Krysta Lestico of Norwich, Hannah Hodge of Oxford, Anthony Adamo of Delhi, Alaina Tweedie of Walton, Nathaniel Fisher of Middleburgh, Richard Ellsworth of Oxford, Ethan Lestico of Norwich, Dana Eschler of Garrattsville, Adam Kruh of Maryland, Jacob Marrone of Oxford, Peter Niebanck of Franklin, Virginia Aswad of Cooperstown, Jaser Iniguez of Mount Vision, Carter Beers of Arkville, Kara Aufmuth of Maryland, Alli Miller of Bainbridge, Noah Bufalini of Norwich, Mason Chase of Prattsville, Meredith Mable of Delhi and Carolyn Herzog of Norwich.
