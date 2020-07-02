SUNY ONEONTA
The following area residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Leigha Hall of Sharon Springs, Joshua Cornish of Maryland, Michael Mayton of Richfield Springs, Krystyn Larochelle of Stamford, Alan Stevens of Guilford, Alina Bischof of Cooperstown, Connor Manion of West Winfield, Dylan Morlang of Cobleskill, Jade Meehan of Halcottsville, Taylor Dolan of Middleburgh, Quinn Kelley of Delhi, Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Dorothy Zeisler of Schenevus, Austin Carr of Guilford, Nicole Fisher of Walton, Dorothy Oakley of Cherry Valley, Anthony Smith of Stamford, Meggan Tweedie of Sidney, Emalee Fico of Afton, Sarah Harvey of Norwich, Justina Jordan of Grand Gorge, Thomas Leahy of Otego, Jade Strauss of Stamford, Jessica VanBuren of Sharon Springs, Allison Yacano of Norwich, Paige Fairchilds of Franklin, Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville, Doreen Capasso of Maryland, Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, McKenzie Fogel of Cobleskill, Nicholas Kilmer of Walton, Beverly McCafferty of Otego, Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge, Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats, Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Noah Armstrong of Otego, Jesse Batz of Middleburgh, Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, Jenna Bullis of Unadilla, Elizabeth Core of Walton, Katie Marie Eklund of Mount Vision, Danielle Fichtner of Prattsville, Logan Haney of Hartwick, Savanna Kinsley of Middleburgh, Tracy Kokell of Mount Vision, Samantha Mace of Davenport, Jillian Parascandola of Sidney Center, Sabrina Preston of Schenevus, Amber Robertson of Afton, Erika Spranger of Schenevus, Dalton Yerton of Sherburne, Branden Law of Oxford, Tayah Simmons of Leonardsville, Alexis Clark of Richfield Springs, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Madison Crandall of Warnerville, Breanna Thall of Norwich, Janice Hambor of Delhi, Krystal Nizeul of Middleburgh, Claudia Preston of Schenevus, Mandy LeVeille of Franklin, Hilde Savino of Sidney, Emma Hynes of Roxbury, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Katelynne Schuttig of Middleburgh, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Cailynn Rogers of Mount Vision, Sydney Eisel of Grand Gorge, Matthew Williams of Sidney, Mikaela Mazerolle of Maryland, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs and Michael Turner of New Berlin.
COLLEGE OF SAINT ROSE
The following local students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Elizabeth French of Mount Upton, Cheyenne Haemmerle of Middleburgh, Molly O’Hara of Bainbridge, Shannon Moore of Norwich, Miranda Vogel of Oneonta, Belle Bourke of Roxbury, Alexa Hurlburt of Otego, Katelyn Kwiatkowski of East Worcester, Morgan Tyrrell of Cobleskill, Saige Burton of Middleburgh, Natalie Davis of Roseboom, Alix Kovac of Middleburgh, Molli Opramolla of Treadwell, Emilee Wagner of Walton, Lindsey McGowan of Treadwell, Thomas Odell of Maryland and Brianna Perrone of Fleischmanns.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. Mallory Herrick of Oneonta, Cheyanne Ryder of Roscoe and Kyle Smith and Steven Smith, both of Sidney.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK IN PRAGUE
Kimberly Marissa Tickle of Springfield Center, a senior psychology major in the SUNY Empire State College Prague, Czech Republic program, was honored for superior academic performance and also named to the spring term dean’s list in Prague, where she has completed all of her studies.
MORAVIAN COLLEGE
Rachael Backus of Sidney and Amanda Fish of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Moravian College in Bethelem, Pennsylvania.
