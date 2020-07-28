CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE
Miranda Mallery of Howes Cave was named to the trustees' list and Alex Mannion of Oneonta was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.
SIDNEY - Lucy Koszykowski, 62, passed away July 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Grace and John Meadowcroft, and uncle John Meadowcroft. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Jayasena; grandchildren, Danielle Higbie, Ashley and Talia; mother, Phyllis Shipe; sister, Franc…
WEST ONEONTA - Jason G. Ogden, 54, of West Oneonta and formerly of Broad Channel, Queens, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 18, 1965 in Manhattan, the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Herr) Ogden. On July 27, 1991, Jason marr…
ONEONTA - A graveside burial service for John F. Morissette Sr. and Jennifer J. Morissette will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 2, 2020, in West Oneonta Cemetery, 2926 County Road 8, Oneonta. John passed away Jan. 29, 2020. His wish was to be laid to rest at the same time as his longtime wi…
