MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Track and field competitor Benjamin Arehart of Delhi is one of 72 student-athletes who were named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring season at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Recognition is based on academic and athlete performance.
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
William Friedman of Cooperstown and Finn Hall of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts.
CANISIUS COLLEGE
Justin Brown of Edmeston and Katie Gawronski of Norwich were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo.
SUNY OSWEGO
Mackenzie VanHorn of Oneonta and Michael Griswold of Delhi were named to the spring semester president’s list and Aimee Cook of Cherry Valley, Lalaina Hula of Richfield Springs, Amber Verrelli of Oneonta, Mariah Gifford of Sidney, Mark Nohomovich of Deposit and Katherine Smith of Hancock were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oswego.
DAEMEN COLLEGE
Karly Barr and Sarah Nader-Marcus, both of Oneonta, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst.
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY
Leandra Edelson of Andes was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Madelynn Ackley of Sidney Center, Allison Anderson of Cobleskill, Madison Bancroft of Schuyler Lake, Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, Alyson Bookhout of Laurens, Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Robert Brown of Norwich, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Charlene Burlew of Norwich, Gabrielle Bush of Hartwick, Brian Butler of Oneonta, Olivia Card of Oneonta, Mary Catella of Oneonta, Lucas Chiappisi of Oneonta, Ethan Chichester of Richmondville, Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, Jordan Condon of Walton, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Madison Crandall of Warnerville, Alexandra Donaldson of Cooperstown, Michaela Eastman of Oneonta, Kaitlyn Ehlers of Cherry Valley, Sydney Eisel of Grand Gorge, Paige Fairchilds of Franklin, Danielle Fichtner of Prattsville, Chelsea Finch of Walton, Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, McKenzie Fogel of Cobleskill, Sherry Georgeson of Oneonta, Bethany Gorence of Oneonta, Kidane Haile of Oneonta, Janice Hambor of Delhi, Logan Haney of Hartwick, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Alexandra Johnson of New Berlin, Macy Jordan of Oneonta, Kimberly Kamina of Oneonta, Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne, Branden Law of Oxford, Olivia Litzinger of Oneonta, Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Mackenzie Marks of Norwich, Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Rita Maxwell of Sidney, Alicia McArdle of Cooperstown, Molly McLaughlin of Franklin, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin, Madison Messina of Oneonta, Montanna Miller of Davenport, Xaviar Morrison of Milford, Karah Morton of Cherry Valley, Krystal Nizeul of Middleburgh, Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge, Ashley Parsons of Guilford, Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats, Kyleigh Pedersen of Bainbridge, Bethany Peters of Oneonta, John Peterson of East Meredith, Michelle Platt of Otego, Willis Raym of Oneonta, Evelynn Ritter of Oneonta, Cailynn Rogers of Mount Vision, Daniel Rudloff-Rico of Cooperstown, Samantha Ruisi of Oneonta, Hilde Savino of Sidney, Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, Jillian Segina of Mount Vision, Luke Sementsov of Richfield Springs, Molly Sherman of Sidney Center, Alyssa Smith of Stamford, Gabriel Smith of Franklin, Kaitlyn Smith of Delhi, Olivia Smith of Oneonta, Rylie Smith of Middleburgh, Samantha Spina of Davenport, Erika Spranger of Schenevus, Leslie Tallmadge of Afton, Kimberly Tefft of Maryland, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Breanna Thall of Norwich, Erica Thomas of West Oneonta, Elizabeth Thompson of Morris, Reece Thorsland of Oneonta, Michael Turner of New Berlin, Jason Van Brunt of Oneonta, Elizabeth Vlahakis of Gilboa, Taylor Wall of Cobleskill, Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Allison Yacano of Norwich, Dalton Yerton of Sherburne, Kailee Young of Downsville, Nanlyett Yulfo Matos of Oneonta and Dorothy Zeisler of Schenevus.
