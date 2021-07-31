CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College. Makenna Cole of Bainbridge, Airelle Jacquette of New Berlin, Meghan Marsh of West Edmeston, Melonie Martinez of Norwich, Donavan Mullins of Norwich, Eliya Pickwick of Mount Vision, Amanda Pressly of Cherry Valley, Colby Richardson of Norwich, Haley Shattuck of Norwich, Bryan Sheldon of Sherburne, Natalie Stewart of Sherburne and Morgan Watson of Middleburgh.
