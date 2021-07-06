UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Emmaline I. Freeman of Walton was among more than 1,875 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
SIENA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. Taylor Barnes of Sidney, Savannah Cater of Central Bridge, Peyton Coones of Schuyler Lake, Marissa Cross of New Berlin, Magen Fortin of Unadilla, Cassidy Hammecker of Warnerville, Chelsea Lane of Stamford, Cristian Spariosu of Roxbury and Mackenzie Stauble of Cobleskill.
UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH
Brooke L. Rosener of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Gabriella Basdekis of Oneonta and Roscoe residents Chase Molinari and Cheyanne Ryder were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
SUNY CORTLAND
Joshua Nogaret of New Berlin and Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta were named to the 2020-21 school year student-athlete academic honor roll at SUNY Cortland.
SUNY POTSDAM
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. Brionnah Buck of Worcester, Gabrielle Charron of Mount Upton, Andrea Dempsey of Oxford, Jasmine Schrom of Richmondville, Jessica Spinu of Sidney, Ana Tessitore of Central Bridge and Joshua Walther of Middleburgh.
Kaylee Hovick of Edmeston was named to the spring semester dean’s list.
ITHACA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College. Zoe-Marie Fuentes of DeLancey, Zeyneb Henderson of Milford, Emily Johnson of Richmondville, Alyshia Korba of Stamford, Emily Smith of Howes Cave, Caitlyn Squires of Oxford and Lauren Whritner of Hobart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.