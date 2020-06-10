SUNY CANTON
President’s list
The following students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Canton. Brittany George of Mount Upton, Kayla N. Sellers of Sharon Springs, Alison R. Bensley of Sherburne, Sarah Roselli Ortiz of Sidney and Neishia M. Mitchell of Treadwell.
Dean’s list
The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Canton. Peter DePierro of Andes, Catherine Sperbeck of Cobleskill, Natasha M. Tompkins of Downsville, Timothy M. Simmons of Edmeston, Emily Berrios of Oneonta, Julie A. Weite of Oneonta, Morgan R. Randall of Richfield Springs and Brianna Russman of Sharon Springs.
Part-time honors
The following students were recognized for earning part-time honors for the spring semester at SUNY Canton. Thomas Crescimanno of Middleburgh and Jennifer Barnes of Sidney.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE
Sophie Hage was named to the dean’s high honors list for the spring semester at Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut.
GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Andrew Morell of Oneonta earned faculty honors for the spring semester at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Megan Burke of Norwich was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
CANISIUS COLLEGE
Antonina Albertina of Sherburne is one of more than 1,300 students named to the spring semester dean’s list or merit list at Canisius College in Buffalo.
