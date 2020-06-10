Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.