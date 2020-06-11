SUNY ONEONTA provost’s list
The following area SUNY Oneonta students were named to the provost’s list for the spring semester. Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown, Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Molly Bulla of Cobleskill, Skylar Clark of Bainbridge, Jordan Condon of Walton, Brooke Davis of Bloomville, Caitlyn Diamond of Bainbridge, Michaela Eppich of Jefferson, Bhanupratap Gaur of Oneonta, Michelle Geasey of Oneonta, Amber Genova of Cooperstown, Allison Hannigan of Delhi, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Alexandra Johnson of New Berlin, Jolene Kemp of Walton, Jacob Lyons of Morris, Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Alexia Massaroni of Worcester, Kaitlyn McNamara of Walton, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin, Michelle Rossi of Oneonta, Chrystal Savage of Delhi, Megan Short of Unadilla, Rylie Smith of Middleburgh, Bekka Struble of Oneonta and Leslie Tallmadge of Afton.
Students must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more to qualify for the provost’s list.
SUNY POTSDAM
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. Gabrielle Charron of Mount Upton, Xiu Shan Chen of Sidney, Daniel Conroy of Margaretville, Andrea Dempsey of Oxford, Kaylee Hovick of Otego, Cara Ramsaran of New Berlin, Kaitlyn Rivera of Unadilla, Jasmine Schrom of Richmondville and Jessica Spinu of Sidney.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
Chezney Chichester of East Meredith, Shei Christiansen of Cobleskill, Samuel Ernst of New Berlin and Ana Tessitore of Central Bridge.
SIENA COLLEGE
President’s list
Area students named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Siena College in Loudonville include Peyton Coones of Schuyler Lake, Allison Cross of Sharon Springs, Haley Dewitt of Harpersfield, Magen Fortin of Unadilla, Cassidy Hammecker of Warnerville, Nicholas Mathews of Walton and Cristian Spariosu of Roxbury.
Dean’s list
Area students named to the spring semester dean’s list at Siena College include Alexander Babbie of West Edmeston, Marleigha Clipston of Norwich, Natasha Fontanet of Cobleskill, Isaiah Johnson of Cooperstown, Tyler-Marie Leggett of Middleburgh, Robert Lyall of Oneonta, Thomas Maguire of Walton, Sarah Masucci of Franklin, Alexandria More of Davenport Center, Rachel Sumner of Middleburgh, Jonah Tangorra of West Winfield and Ethan Wood of Walton.
