HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Tayler Lee of Central Bridge, Nicholas Snyder of Central Bridge, Benjamin Worman of Milford and David Adams of Richmondville were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
ENDICOTT COLLEGE
Rebecca Turner of Sherburne was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
Kelly Mooney of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
Keaton Mark of West Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.
SUNY POTSDAM
President’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. Gabrielle Charron of Mount Upton, Xiu Shan Chen of Sidney, Daniel Conroy of Margaretville, Andrea Dempsey of Oxford, Kaylee Hovick of Otego, Cara Ramsaran of New Berlin, Kaitlyn Rivera of Unadilla, Jasmine Schrom of Richmondville and Jessica Spinu of Sidney.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam. Chezney Chichester of East Meredith, Shei Christiansen of Cobleskill, Samuel Ernst of New Berlin and Ana Tessitore of Central Bridge.
SIENA COLLEGE
President’s list
Area students named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Siena College in Loudonville include Peyton Coones of Schuyler Lake, Allison Cross of Sharon Springs, Haley Dewitt of Harpersfield, Magen Fortin of Unadilla, Cassidy Hammecker of Warnerville, Nicholas Mathews of Walton and Cristian Spariosu of Roxbury.
Dean’s list
Area students named to the spring semester dean’s list at Siena College include Alexander Babbie of West Edmeston, Marleigha Clipston of Norwich, Natasha Fontanet of Cobleskill, Isaiah Johnson of Cooperstown, Tyler-Marie Leggett of Middleburgh, Robert Lyall of Oneonta, Thomas Maguire of Walton, Sarah Masucci of Franklin, Alexandria More of Davenport Center, Rachel Sumner of Middleburgh, Jonah Tangorra of West Winfield and Ethan Wood of Walton.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following is a list of local residents who were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Emily Kerley, Lesya Dubee, Andrew Tilke, Essence Delmonte, Kayla Komenda, Daniel Mazzei, Cappagnia-Lynne Chase, Macy Jordan, John Jansen, Rebecca Alberti, Destiny Woodson, Mary Catella, Alyssa Calhoun, Nanlyett Yulfo Matos, Elizabeth Knudson, Adrianna Newell, Willis Raym, Kaitlyn Watson, Michaela Eastman, Nachelle Misner, Dionne Samuels, Jasmine Villarini, Joshua Wikoff, Reece Thorsland, Ariel Cruz, Amethyst Gardner, Sherry Georgeson, Kidane Haile, Madison Messina and Bethany Peters, all of Oneonta; and Erica Thomas of West Oneonta.
