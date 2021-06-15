CONNECTICUT COLLEGE
Ginger Miller of Fly Creek was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut.
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE
Laura Tenney of Sherburne was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Brandon Sloan of Hartwick, Shelby Davenport of Richmondville, Cody Becker of Richmondville, Shelbi Emerson of Oneonta, David Adams of Richmondville and Nicholas Snyder of Central Bridge.
COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of St. Rose in Albany. Belle Bourke of Roxbury, Erin Garza of Roxbury, Cheyenne Haemmerle of Middleburgh, Alexa Hurlburt of Otego, Kameron Kelly of Sharon Springs, Alix Kovac of Middleburgh, Katelyn Kwiatkowski of East Worcester, Molly O’Hara of Bainbridge, Meghan Saggese of Laurens, Morgan Tyrrell of Cobleskill and Chelsea Waid of Davenport.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Bernardina Cordes of Sidney and Alexander Dixon and Samantha Stanley, both of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
Kelly Mooney of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean’s List at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
WASHBURN UNIVERSITY
Samantha Jasso of Richfield Springs was named to the spring dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
