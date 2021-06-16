SUNY FREDONIA
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean's list at SUNY Fredonia. Gale Donovan of Smyrna, Kaitlin Law of Sherburne, Jessie Meehan of Oxford, Todd Sweet of Smyrna, James Maley of Downsville, Kaitlyn Marquez of Sidney, Amanda Clark of Cooperstown, Nathan Parmerter of Oneonta, Michela Crescimanno-Dominguez of Middleburgh and Kassidy Kovac of Middleburgh.
BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Tristan Montgomery of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean's list at Buffalo State College.
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Theresa Chung of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean's list at Northeastern University in Boston.
SUNY CANTON
The following students were named to the spring semester president's list at SUNY Canton. Brittany George of Mount Upton, Jordan B. Nelson of Richfield Springs, Brianna Russman of Sharon Springs, Kayla N. Sellers of Sharon Springs, Sarah Roselli Ortiz of Sidney, Neishia M. Mitchell of Treadwell and Kerrin T. O'Shaughnessy of Worcester.
Named to the dean's list for the same period were Timothy M. Simmons of Edmeston, Makenzie Ballard of New Berlin, Katherine DeThomas of Oneonta and Ethan Weinberger of Richfield Springs.
Morgan L. Downin of Franklin was awarded part-time honors.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Mason Chase of Prattsville and Virginia Aswad of Cooperstown were named outstanding undergraduate scholars at Rochester Institute of Technology.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Ashley Harrington of New Berlin and Carson Maynard of Norwich were named to the sprint semester president's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Caitlin Osborne of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean's list at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota.
COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean's list at the College of St. Rose in Albany. Belle Bourke of Roxbury, Erin Garza of Roxbury, Cheyenne Haemmerle of Middleburgh, Alexa Hurlburt of Otego, Kameron Kelly of Sharon Springs, Alix Kovac of Middleburgh, Katelyn Kwiatkowski of East Worcester, Molly O'Hara of Bainbridge, Meghan Saggese of Laurens, Morgan Tyrrell of Cobleskill and Chelsea Waid of Davenport.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Bernardina Cordes of Sidney and Alexander Dixon and Samantha Stanley, both of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
Kelly Mooney of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean's List at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
WASHBURN UNIVERSITY
Samantha Jasso of Richfield Springs was named to the spring dean's list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
