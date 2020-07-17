RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Edythe Lucille Besedin, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Stony Brook University Hospital, with her family at her side. She was born on Nov. 5, 1921, in Manhattan, a daughter of the late Hermann A. and Freida E. (Nemeth) Kisker. On Nov. 23, 1941, she…