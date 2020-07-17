MORAVIAN COLLEGE
Rachael Backus of Sidney and Amanda Fish of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
DAEMEN COLLEGE
Karly Barra of Oneonta and Mark Maruszewski of Otego were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst.
KEUKA COLLEGE
Erika Ritton of Westford was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Keuka College.
FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY
Jessica Harris of Cobleskill was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
SHERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Aubrey Scotti of Middleburgh was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
President’s list
The following are students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Mohwak Valley Community College in Utica. James Harbison of Burlington Flats; Lee Leiser of Cooperstown; Olivia Wakin of Delhi; Taylor Grant and Angelic Sheeley, both of Earlville; Bethany Robinson of Hartwick; Bruce Link of Hobart; Roger Rood of Jordanville; Crystal Curpier of Oneonta; Karen Hovick of Otego; Brian Fassett and Erica Hunt, both of Richfield Springs; Frank Hornbeck of South New Berlin; and Tarik Dingle, Jordan Baucom, Christina Duh, Jenee Lusby and Casey Young, all of West Winfield.
Vice president’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester vice president’s list at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica. Saige Kafafian of Cooperstown; Bradley Taft of Greene; Anthony Chiacchia of Jordanville; Joshua Lyons of Morris; Alexxus Hudson, Devin Reid and MaryBeth Wightman, all of Richfield Springs; and Gabriel DiPasqua, Alisha Duh, David Duh, Ethan Edwards and Kathleen Otis, all of West Winfield.
MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Mary Rommer of Wells Bridge was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri.
SUNY NEW PALTZ
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. Samuel Aliewie of Warnerville, Nicholas Beardslee of Walton, Rachael Brown of Oneonta, Kelsey Drewniak of Oxford, Savannah Eckberg of Maryland, Adriana Fratini of Norwich, Bryce Graham of Burlington Flats, Delilah Griger of Cooperstown, Tessa Griger of Cooperstown, Hannah Harman of Oneonta, Elizabeth Jacoby of Van Hornesville, Keira Layman of Oneonta, Cora Martin of Margaretville, Nurfibiyana Mohamed Shawal of Unadilla, Marcus Mosenson of Roseboom, Brett Olson of Prattsville, Odessa Quinonez of Edmeston, Rhiannon Radu of Prattsville, Emily Rifanburg of Edmeston, Liv Spina of Worcester, Shayla Sullivan of Sherburne, Emma Warner of Westford and Abigail Waters of Milford.
