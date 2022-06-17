SIENA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. Alexander Babbie of West Edmeston, Alyssa Blanco of Otego, Savannah Cater of Central Bridge, Isabella Cecce of Delhi, Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs, Christina Heegan of Oneonta, Thomas Maguire of Walton, Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester, Madison Tefft of Cobleskill and Alexandria Tsamis of Richmondville.
Area students named to the dean’s list include Kathleen Collins of Prattsville, Victoria Graml of Richfield Springs, Cassidy Hammecker of Warnerville, Erin Herring of Garrattsville, Daniel Johnson of Edmeston, Chelsea Lane of Stamford, Robert Peters of Roxbury, Dominick Siniscalchi of Sidney Center, Shane Smith of Middleburgh, Cristian Spariosu of Roxbury, Mackenzie Stauble of Cobleskill, Melanie Sterling of West Winfield and Willow Sunderland of Oneonta.
BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY
Jaelyn Jaquay of Cherry Valley, a graduate of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School majoring in communication sciences and disorders and psychology, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Elyse Chamberlain of Warnerville, Carly Erway of Fly Creek and Stella Mueller of Delhi were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Ashley Harrington of New Berlin and Carson Maynard of Norwich were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
WASHINGTON COLLEGE
Andrew Baron of Cobleskill was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Stanley Andersen of Andes was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Devin Prokop of Middleburgh was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Buffalo State College.
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY
Leandra Edelson of Andes was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead.
EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Mersadie Dibbell of Norwich was named to the spring semester dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
SUNY ONEONTA
More than 1,200 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s List honors for the spring semester. The following area students were among them. Aliyah Abdelsalam of Oneonta, Madelynn Ackley of Sidney Center, Keagan Adriance of Cobleskill, Jillian Bent of Cobleskill, Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Jerred Brodie of Mount Vision, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Haleigh Burton of Unadilla, Megan Catella of Oneonta, Alexander Ceacareanu of Oneonta, Joseph Clark of West Winfield, Ronica Clarke of Richfield Springs, Devon Coffee of Norwich, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Cadence Dudley of Oneonta, Sydney Eisel of Grand Gorge, Samantha Flood of Richmondville, Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Jessy Gardner of Davenport Center, Ghulam Ghous of Unadilla, Ava Gockel of Prattsville, Samantha Harvey of Maryland, Raven Henry of Unadilla, Sylvia Hernandez of Schenevus, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Olivia Hyzer of Franklin, Trystan Jennings of Oneonta, Laine Johnson of Oneonta, Olivia Kelsey of Oxford, Katherine Kodz of Richfield Springs, Samuel Krum of Stamford, Joseph LaRosa of Oneonta, Leonard Larson of Sidney, Faith Logue of Hartwick, Alexandra Loucks of Oneonta, Andrew Lutz of Oneonta, Jordan Macak of Franklin, Samantha Mace of Davenport, Aubrie Malesky of Davenport, Kaylee Marschilok of Delhi, Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Zoe Mattice of Roxbury, Molly McLaughlin of Franklin, Madison Messina of Oneonta, Allison Miller of Oneonta, Montanna Miller of Davenport, Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville, Johannah Mollitor of Cobleskill, Taylor Moore of Oxford, Megan Morris of Norwich, Aidan Neer of Otego, Dylan Neer of Otego, Kayleigh Osborn of West Winfield, Eric Parker of Jefferson, Gina Reinhardt of Delhi, Carlos Rios of Oneonta, Ashton Ritter of Oneonta, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Samantha Ruisi of Oneonta, Elizabeth Ryan of Oxford, Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, Jillian Segina of Mount Vision, Molly Sherman of Sidney Center, Gabriel Smith of Franklin, Rylie Smith of Middleburgh, Amanda Snyder of Fly Creek, Cristopher Solano of Oneonta, Erika Spranger of Schenevus, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Elizabeth Thompson of Morris, Reece Thorsland of Oneonta, Nathan Vibbard of Sidney, Taylor Wall of Cobleskill, Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta, Bethanie Weand of Oneonta and Nicholas Zamelis of Cooperstown.
