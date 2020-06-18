HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hartwick College. Alexander Steven Amat of Delhi, Ronald J. Ballard III of Deposit, Emily Jayne Barnes of Downsville, Juliana M. Bell of Warnerville, Brooke Jillian Cerar of Otego, Yury Chernyak of Sidney, Elizabeth Chernyak of Sidney, Katherine Chernyak of Sidney, Zachary James Craft of Unadilla, Remington Georgianna Crandall of Bainbridge, Tristin L. Croce of Maryland, Katelyn Nicole Dixson of South New Berlin, Katie E. Doliver of Norwich, Vasiliki Drapaniotis of New Berlin, Honnah Louise Garrison of Davenport, Kevin T. Gyurik of Greene, Margaret L. Harmon of Milford, Marriam Tahir Iqbal of Sidney, Emily L. Jackson of Cobleskill, Christopher D. Janitz of Mount Vision, Cheryl Nichole Jones of Treadwell, Athanas Losekeokuka of Oneonta, Makenna Taylor Loucks of East Branch, James G. Macak of Franklin, Theo Reece Davidson Malone of Oneonta, Katharine Jean Marchese of Schenevus, Gerald S. Meyer of Bainbridge, Kaylee Marie Miller of Bainbridge, Taylor Miller of Delhi, Omar D. Nelson of Oneonta, Claire McSorley Nolan of Cooperstown, Danielle Elisa Perrino of Milford, Avery R. Piefer of Oneonta, Autumn N. Pope of Mount Vision, Collin James Puerile of Bainbridge, Allyson Katherine Quirk of Morris, Jeffrey Sarno of Oneonta, Brianna Lynn Schworm of Edmeston, Payten Elizabeth Seiler of Norwich, Rosaria Adalina Siniscalchi of Trout Creek, Tarrah Skye Smith of Oneonta, Aaliyah Theresa Solis-Castillo of Oneonta, Cameron James Strang of Richmondville, Morgan Taddeo of Walton, Tara M. Tilley of Norwich, Kelsey M. VanAlstyne of Unadilla, Megan Elizabeth Walke of Schenevus and Hannah Jill Warren of Hamden.
BECKER COLLEGE
Katrina Rifenburgh of Worcester and Brian Wood of Cobleskill were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Becker College with campuses in Worcester and Leicester, Massachusetts.
SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY
Hayley Adams of Sidney was named to dean’s list for the spring semester at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
ST. BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY
Anna Egli of Sidney was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Bonaventure University.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Cassidy Newman of Unadilla was named to dean’s List for the spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Lisa Sheldon of Cobleskill, Brayden Spinner of Howes Cave, Desiree Vitek of Jefferson, Colin Mullooly of Oneonta, Brianna Tolley of Maryland, Brandon Sacco of Otego, Garth Aull of Prattsville, Shelby Davenport of Richmondville and Tabitha Gregg of Stamford.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Leigha Hall of Sharon Springs, Joshua Cornish of Maryland, Michael Mayton of Richfield Springs, Krystyn Larochelle of Stamford, Alan Stevens of Guilford, Alina Bischof of Cooperstown, Connor Manion of West Winfield, Dylan Morlang of Cobleskill, Jade Meehan of Halcottsville, Taylor Dolan of Middleburgh, Quinn Kelley of Delhi, Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Dorothy Zeisler of Schenevus, Austin Carr of Guilford, Nicole Fisher of Walton, Dorothy Oakley of Cherry Valley, Anthony Smith of Stamford, Meggan Tweedie of Sidney, Emalee Fico of Afton, Sarah Harvey of Norwich, Justina Jordan of Grand Gorge, Thomas Leahy of Otego, Jade Strauss of Stamford, Jessica VanBuren of Sharon Springs, Allison Yacano of Norwich, Paige Fairchilds of Franklin, Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville, Doreen Capasso of Maryland, Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, McKenzie Fogel of Cobleskill, Nicholas Kilmer of Walton, Beverly McCafferty of Otego, Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge, Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats, Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Noah Armstrong of Otego, Jesse Batz of Middleburgh, Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, Jenna Bullis of Unadilla, Elizabeth Core of Walton, Katie Marie Eklund of Mount Vision, Danielle Fichtner of Prattsville, Logan Haney of Hartwick, Savanna Kinsley of Middleburgh, Tracy Kokell of Mount Vision, Samantha Mace of Davenport, Jillian Parascandola of Sidney Center, Sabrina Preston of Schenevus, Amber Robertson of Afton, Erika Spranger of Schenevus, Dalton Yerton of Sherburne, Branden Law of Oxford, Tayah Simmons of Leonardsville, Alexis Clark of Richfield Springs, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Madison Crandall of Warnerville, Breanna Thall of Norwich, Janice Hambor of Delhi, Krystal Nizeul of Middleburgh, Claudia Preston of Schenevus, Mandy LeVeille of Franklin, Hilde Savino of Sidney, Emma Hynes of Roxbury, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Katelynne Schuttig of Middleburgh, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Cailynn Rogers of Mount Vision, Sydney Eisel of Grand Gorge, Matthew Williams of Sidney, Mikaela Mazerolle of Maryland, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs and Michael Turner of New Berlin.
