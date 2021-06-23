GORDON COLLEGE
Jayce Horender of Richfield Springs was named to the spring semester president’s list at Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts.
MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Benjamin Arehart of Delhi was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Gue is one of 962 students named to the spring semester dean’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va.
SUNY CORTLAND
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Cortland. David Bernstein of Norwich, Tinsley Buffington of Oneonta, Dalton Carver of Oneonta, Nicole Deselets of Schenevus, Emeilya Erway of Cherry Valley, Olivia Hamm of Middleburgh, Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford, Adam Lamont of New Berlin, Bryce McCarthy of Norwich, Benjamin Osborne of Sherburne, Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, Kayla Spangenberg of Delhi, Margaret Towsley of Downsville, Justin Valentine of Downsville and Nathan Vibbard of Sidney.
ENDICOTT COLLEGE
Rebecca Turner of Sherburne was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Stella Mueller of Delhi was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Madyson Ross of Warnerville was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
SUNY NEW PALTZ
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. Nicholas Beardslee of Walton, Ashley Clareen of Richmondville, Adell Coe of Oneonta, Kelsey Drewniak of Oxford, Mark Drewniak of Oxford, Savannah Eckberg of Maryland, Shyana Fisher of East Worcester, Adriana Fratini of Norwich, Matthew Frederick of Oneonta, Akiva Garfield of Oneonta, Hannah Gray of Sidney, Delilah Griger of Cooperstown, Tessa Griger of Cooperstown, Hannah Harman of Oneonta, Elizabeth Jacoby of Van Hornesville, Ani Kollig of Delhi, Alana Latella-Devine of Cherry Valley, Paul Lopez of Prattsville, Nurfibiyana Mohamed Shawal of Unadilla, Marcus Mosenson of Roseboom, Brett Olson of Prattsville, Odessa Quinonez of Edmeston, Sonja Reyda of Otego, Liv Spina of Worcester, Katherine Tiley of Bainbridge, Emma Warner of Westford and Abigail Waters of Milford.
MORAVIAN COLLEGE
Rachael Backus of Sidney was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY
Mary Getman of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
WILKES UNIVERSITY
Nathaniel Edwards of Morris, Jack Flynn of Oneonta and Anna Culver of West Winfield were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
President’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Derek Beames of Otego, Isaac Haar of West Edmeston, Jonathan Jankowski of Oxford, Nicholas O’Neill of Norwich, Nathan Searles of Bainbridge, Cassandra Smith of Bainbridge and Lillian Winton of Norwich.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Seranda Allen of Bainbridge, Monique Alston of Oneonta, Misty Armenti of Oneonta, Stormi Arnold of Norwich, Leyla Aslanova of Norwich, Kendall Beadle of Franklin, Katherine Becker of Norwich, Jason Burlew of Norwich, Alexis Carr of Guilford, Eric Conant of Norwich, Matthew Cruger of Norwich, Tanee Dabney of Norwich, Ian Dugan of West Winfield, Anastasia Edwards of Morris, Shari Fairchild of Afton, Amber Fitch of Norwich, Kayla Flint of West Winfield, Katlyne Gad of Norwich, Anna Gantt of Norwich, Amanda Geier of New Berlin, Delilah Geislinger of Norwich, Kenneth George of Morris, Michael Giglio of Sherburne, Sumer Golinski of Otego, Jessica Grabo of New Berlin, Jacob Hamm of Otego, Chloe Hansen of Sherburne, Alix Hutchins of Sherburne, Haleigh Jackson of Norwich, Jennifer Jenkins of Sherburne, Brittany Keator of Roxbury, Megan Kolvik of West Edmeston, Maeve Kranbuhl of Laurens, Melissa Kruppenbacher of Cherry Valley, Katelyn Lake of Oxford, Jessica Lawrence of Oneonta, Wendy Leboffe of Hartwick, Jeanne Macy of Norwich, Karly Marshman of Oxford, Kienna Martin of Mount Upton, Malissa Martinez-Vega of Sidney, Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, Lisa Miller of Richfield Springs, Griffin Mills of Norwich, Stephanie Morgan of Oneonta, Tucker Mucha of Norwich, Corrina Mundy of Norwich, William Norton of New Berlin, Karen O’Connor of Cherry Valley, Kyli Odell of Mount Upton, Josiah Palumbo of Richfield Springs, Sara Phillips of Norwich, Veronica Poole of Stamford, Elizabeth Ryan of Oxford, Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, Nicholas Santini of New Berlin, Candice Seeley of West Winfield, Vanessa Servo of Oneonta, Katiemarie Shumway of Oneonta, Victoria Sickler of Sidney, Jessica Smith of Bainbridge, Adina Smith-Benson of Burlington Flats, Tyler Steiber of New Berlin, Brooke Symonds of Sherburne, Christine Taranto of New Berlin, Montana Tyler of Oneonta, Camberly Vanvalkenburg of Trout Creek, Margaret Wansor of Norwich, Alexis Whaley of Norwich, Kaylee Wilson of Richfield Springs, Myriah Wilson of Norwich and Mickala Woodrow of Milford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.