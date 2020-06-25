HILLSDALE COLLEGE
Jeremy R. Luce of Jefferson was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hillsdale College, in Hillsdale, Michigan.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
John P. Lambert of Cooperstown and Emmaline I. Freeman of Walton were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College. Gloria Banks of Oneonta, Courtney Bateman of Edmeston, Stacey Benjamin of Morris, Taylor Bliss of Norwich, Honora Davis of Cherry Valley, Sheila Gorton of Warnerville, Roger Kise of New Berlin, Brianna Miner of Sidney, Donavan Mullins of Norwich, Hannah Pick of Harpersfield, Nicole Pollock of Sharon Springs, Amanda Pressly of Cherry Valley, Colby Richardson of Norwich, Sydney Smith of Burlington Flats and Natalie Stewart of Sherburne.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
Jeremy Denmeade of Schuyler Lake was named to the spring semester dean’s list for earning highest honors (3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average) at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
MORAVIAN COLLEGE
Rachael Backus of Sidney and Amanda Fish of Oneonta were named to spring semester dean’s honor list at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Jennica M. Holoquist of Oneonta was named to the spring semester president’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.
MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Benjamin Arehart of Delhi was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
GENEVA COLLEGE
Josiah Shaver of Norwich was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Gavin M. Flavell of Otego was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Edmeston residents Ian Bolin and Teagen Bolin were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Elyse Chamberlain of Warnerville was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Taylor Erin Currie or Cobleskill was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
ITHACA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College. Logan Bruce of Delhi, Zoe-Marie Fuentes of DeLancey, Dana Hallock of Delhi, Kaitlyn Jackson of Norwich, Alyshia Korba of Stamford, Garrett Mertz of Milford, Marian Pollock of Oneonta and Caitlyn Squires of Oxford.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown and Griffin Fisher of Guilford were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Three area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Connecticut. They are Samara Greene of Bainbridge, Alexandria Ross of Davenport and Garret Fassett of East Springfield.
SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY
Hayley Adams of Sidney was named to dean’s list for the spring semester at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
ST. BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY
Anna Egli of Sidney was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Bonaventure University.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Cassidy Newman of Unadilla was named to dean’s List for the spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
BECKER COLLEGE
Katrina Rifenburgh of Worcester and Brian Wood of Cobleskill were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Becker College with campuses in Worcester and Leicester, Massachusetts.
HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Lisa Sheldon of Cobleskill, Brayden Spinner of Howes Cave, Desiree Vitek of Jefferson, Colin Mullooly of Oneonta, Brianna Tolley of Maryland, Brandon Sacco of Otego, Garth Aull of Prattsville, Shelby Davenport of Richmondville and Tabitha Gregg of Stamford.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Leigha Hall of Sharon Springs, Joshua Cornish of Maryland, Michael Mayton of Richfield Springs, Krystyn Larochelle of Stamford, Alan Stevens of Guilford, Alina Bischof of Cooperstown, Connor Manion of West Winfield, Dylan Morlang of Cobleskill, Jade Meehan of Halcottsville, Taylor Dolan of Middleburgh, Quinn Kelley of Delhi, Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Dorothy Zeisler of Schenevus, Austin Carr of Guilford, Nicole Fisher of Walton, Dorothy Oakley of Cherry Valley, Anthony Smith of Stamford, Meggan Tweedie of Sidney, Emalee Fico of Afton, Sarah Harvey of Norwich, Justina Jordan of Grand Gorge, Thomas Leahy of Otego, Jade Strauss of Stamford, Jessica VanBuren of Sharon Springs, Allison Yacano of Norwich, Paige Fairchilds of Franklin, Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville, Doreen Capasso of Maryland, Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, McKenzie Fogel of Cobleskill, Nicholas Kilmer of Walton, Beverly McCafferty of Otego, Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge, Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats, Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Noah Armstrong of Otego, Jesse Batz of Middleburgh, Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, Jenna Bullis of Unadilla, Elizabeth Core of Walton, Katie Marie Eklund of Mount Vision, Danielle Fichtner of Prattsville, Logan Haney of Hartwick, Savanna Kinsley of Middleburgh, Tracy Kokell of Mount Vision, Samantha Mace of Davenport, Jillian Parascandola of Sidney Center, Sabrina Preston of Schenevus, Amber Robertson of Afton, Erika Spranger of Schenevus, Dalton Yerton of Sherburne, Branden Law of Oxford, Tayah Simmons of Leonardsville, Alexis Clark of Richfield Springs, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Madison Crandall of Warnerville, Breanna Thall of Norwich, Janice Hambor of Delhi, Krystal Nizeul of Middleburgh, Claudia Preston of Schenevus, Mandy LeVeille of Franklin, Hilde Savino of Sidney, Emma Hynes of Roxbury, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Katelynne Schuttig of Middleburgh, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Cailynn Rogers of Mount Vision, Sydney Eisel of Grand Gorge, Matthew Williams of Sidney, Mikaela Mazerolle of Maryland, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs and Michael Turner of New Berlin.
