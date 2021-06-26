HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Ross Arvin of Richmondville, Juliana Bell of Warnerville, Cody Buchman of Bainbridge, Jake Buchman of Bainbridge, Alexander Ceacareanu of Oneonta, Alyssa Cerar of Otego, Brooke Cerar of Otego, Brittany Cerar of Otego, Elizabeth Chernyak of Sidney, Katherine Chernyak of Sidney, Elizabeth Cleveland of Laurens, Heidi Collischonn of Cobleskill, Ushuaia Diaz of Schenevus, Katelyn Dixson of South New Berlin, Kristy Farrow of McDonough, Elizabeth Fuller of Oxford, Honnah Garrison of Davenport, Kyleigh George of New Berlin, Margaret Harmon of Milford, Christian Holoquist of Oneonta, Marriam Tahir Iqbal of Sidney, Emily Jackson of Cobleskill, Christopher Janitz of Mount Vision, James Macak of Franklin, Katharine Marchese of Schenevus, Garrett Mertz of Milford, Kaylee Miller of Bainbridge, Danielle Perrino of Milford, Autumn Pope of Mount Vision, Elizabeth Posey of Otego, Alicia Rockwell of Richmondville, Braden Rose of Central Bridge, Jeffrey Sarno of Oneonta, Brianna Schworm of Edmeston, Payten Seiler of Norwich, Luisa Siniscalchi of Sidney Center, Tarrah Smith of Oneonta, Aaliyah Solis-Castillo of Oneonta, Hanna Spencer of Oneonta, Victoria Spina of Worcester, Cameron Strang of Richmondville, Tara Tilley of Norwich, Sara VanValkenburg of Oneonta, Madison Wayman of Oxford and Evan Wesolowski of New Berlin.
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY
Mary Getman of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
President’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Derek Beames of Otego, Isaac Haar of West Edmeston, Jonathan Jankowski of Oxford, Nicholas O’Neill of Norwich, Nathan Searles of Bainbridge, Cassandra Smith of Bainbridge and Lillian Winton of Norwich.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Seranda Allen of Bainbridge, Monique Alston of Oneonta, Misty Armenti of Oneonta, Stormi Arnold of Norwich, Leyla Aslanova of Norwich, Kendall Beadle of Franklin, Katherine Becker of Norwich, Jason Burlew of Norwich, Alexis Carr of Guilford, Eric Conant of Norwich, Matthew Cruger of Norwich, Tanee Dabney of Norwich, Ian Dugan of West Winfield, Anastasia Edwards of Morris, Shari Fairchild of Afton, Amber Fitch of Norwich, Kayla Flint of West Winfield, Katlyne Gad of Norwich, Anna Gantt of Norwich, Amanda Geier of New Berlin, Delilah Geislinger of Norwich, Kenneth George of Morris, Michael Giglio of Sherburne, Sumer Golinski of Otego, Jessica Grabo of New Berlin, Jacob Hamm of Otego, Chloe Hansen of Sherburne, Alix Hutchins of Sherburne, Haleigh Jackson of Norwich, Jennifer Jenkins of Sherburne, Brittany Keator of Roxbury, Megan Kolvik of West Edmeston, Maeve Kranbuhl of Laurens, Melissa Kruppenbacher of Cherry Valley, Katelyn Lake of Oxford, Jessica Lawrence of Oneonta, Wendy Leboffe of Hartwick, Jeanne Macy of Norwich, Karly Marshman of Oxford, Kienna Martin of Mount Upton, Malissa Martinez-Vega of Sidney, Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, Lisa Miller of Richfield Springs, Griffin Mills of Norwich, Stephanie Morgan of Oneonta, Tucker Mucha of Norwich, Corrina Mundy of Norwich, William Norton of New Berlin, Karen O’Connor of Cherry Valley, Kyli Odell of Mount Upton, Josiah Palumbo of Richfield Springs, Sara Phillips of Norwich, Veronica Poole of Stamford, Elizabeth Ryan of Oxford, Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, Nicholas Santini of New Berlin, Candice Seeley of West Winfield, Vanessa Servo of Oneonta, Katiemarie Shumway of Oneonta, Victoria Sickler of Sidney, Jessica Smith of Bainbridge, Adina Smith-Benson of Burlington Flats, Tyler Steiber of New Berlin, Brooke Symonds of Sherburne, Christine Taranto of New Berlin, Montana Tyler of Oneonta, Camberly Vanvalkenburg of Trout Creek, Margaret Wansor of Norwich, Alexis Whaley of Norwich, Kaylee Wilson of Richfield Springs, Myriah Wilson of Norwich and Mickala Woodrow of Milford.
