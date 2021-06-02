MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
Carrie Ackerman of Warnerville and Graham Wooden of Oneonta were named to the spring semester president’s list at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Presidential scholars
The following students were named spring semester presidential scholars at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Maya Cliffe of Bainbridge, Mikaila Flavell of Otego, Toby Harmon of Hartwick, Cameron Mallery-Winegard of Cobleskill, Nicholas McWeeney of Franklin, Michael O’Connor of Morris, Anthony Perazone of Roxbury, Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh, Carolyne Shultes of Middleburgh and Sean Willis of Bainbridge.
Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Brett Carey of Central Bridge, Nicholas Fallo of Jefferson, Josh Funk of Bloomville, Hannah Gigliotti of West Winfield, Delaney Holohan of Cooperstown, Brent Ogborn of Hobart, Sidney Spiers of Middleburgh, Alan Terzo of Bainbridge, Brandon Winter of Cobleskill and Christina Worden of Franklin.
Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
