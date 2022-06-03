WILKES UNIVERSITY
Heather Brinig of Cherry Valley, Jack Flynn of Oneonta and Nathaniel Edwards of Morris were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Emily Layman of Norwich, Mathew Ryan of Sherburne, Destinie Smith of Norwich and Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.
HILLSDALE COLLEGE
Jeremy Luce of Jefferson was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 grade-point average for the spring semester at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
DELAWARE VALLEY UNIVERSITY
Lily Conroe of Worcester was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
