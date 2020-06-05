SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY
Elaina Palada of Gilbertsville was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Syracuse University.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University.
Maya Cliffe of Bainbridge, Joseph Dibble of West Winfield, Toby Harmon of Hartwick, Michael O’Connor of Morris, Anthony Perazone of Roxbury, Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh, Carolyne Shultes of Middleburgh, Case VanDeValk of Richmondville and Sean Willis of Bainbridge.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University.
Dadeon DeForest Canfield of Oxford, Brett Carey of Central Bridge, Justin T. Davis of Richmondville, Josh R. Funk of Bloomville, Hannah Marie Gigliotti of West Winfield, Brent Gibson Ogborn of Hobart, Chris J. Voorhees of Stamford and James Wait of Cherry Valley.
SUNY BUFFALO
Kyle Amsden of Cooperstown was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Buffalo for the spring semester.
