HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Louis Hardendorf of Central Bridge, Mary Price of Oneonta, Michael Hait of Jefferson, Brandon Sacco of Otego, Nicholas Angle of Cobleskill, Loukas Karasavidis of Cobleskill, Garth Aull of Prattsville and Brennan Loder of Richmondville.
Dean’s list
The following area students were names to the spring semester deans list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Brandon Sloan of Hartwick, Shelby Davenport of Richmondville, Cody Becker of Richmondville, Shelbi Emerson of Oneonta, David Adams of Richmondville and Nicholas Snyder of Central Bridge.
