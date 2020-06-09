CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Clarkson University. Dadeon DeForest Canfield of Oxford, Brett Carey of Central Bridge, Justin T. Davis of Richmondville, Josh R. Funk of Bloomville, Hannah Marie Gigliotti of West Winfield, Brent Gibson Ogborn of Hobart, Chris J. Voorhees of Stamford and James Wait of Cherry Valley.
EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Hannah Saggese of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
