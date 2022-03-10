PURCHASE COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Purchase College. Abigail Cadwalader of Cooperstown, Niamh Schmid of Howes Cave, Benjamin Dengler of South Kortright, Lane Powley of Stamford and Jade Anderson and Chloe LaTourette, both of Oneonta.
NORTHERN VERMONT UNIVERSITY
Emily Crippen of Cooperstown, Nicholas Sharratt of Milford, Garrison French of New Berlin and Aiven Malanoski of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University, with campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vermont, as well as an online division.
