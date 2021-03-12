SUNY DELHI
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. Hayley Angus of Delhi, Emily Baker of Fleischmanns, Dylan Cumpston of Delhi, Adia Vohs of Delhi, Jacob Weiner of Oneonta, Tristian Wellman of Schenevus, Justin Beers of Walton, Derek Firment of Andes, Elizabeth Johnson of Arkville, Tara Salvato of Cobleskill, Travis Bookhout of Laurens, Lucas Breakey of Oneonta, Jordan Wamsley of Davenport Center, Sarah Krzyston of Delhi, Rachel Tompkins of Treadwell, Skylar Barto of Fleischmanns, Brienna Collingwood of Bainbridge, Marissa Kupris of West Edmeston, Kyle Wright of Walton, Nicholas Preston of Treadwell, Zachary Skou of Margaretville, Jessica Cook of Walton, Emily Cooley of Wells Bridge, Colette Corkery of Oneonta, Shaelie McClenon of Sidney Center, Nelson Mondaca of Cooperstown, Makayla Palmatier of Stamford, Caleb Collins of Delhi, Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Ryan Klein of Franklin, Dalton Marshall of Cooperstown, Kyle Martin of West Oneonta, Richard Pennington of Walton, Gavin Fetterman of Otego, Noah Smith of Jefferson, Luciana Mondolfi of Walton, George Spielman of Halcottsville, Sean Carron of Delhi, Elizabeth Brown of Walton, Maggie Kuebler of Schenevus, Mark Smith Jr. of Schenevus, Elizabeth Brzezinski of Oneonta, Sara Fischetti of Delhi, Kayla Komosinski of Delhi, Meghan Brigham of Morris, Dakota Caronia of Margaretville, Laela Groat of Norwich, Morgan Condon of Walton, Samantha Banks of Franklin, Jamie Howe of Delhi, Lauren Jones of Walton, Christopher Kenny of Unadilla, Kyle Budine of Delhi, Tammy Budine of Delhi, Nicholas Lamoreaux of Walton, Timothy Maguire Jr. of Walton, Richard Stankiewicz of Walton, Luke Bishop of Delhi, Joshua Cormier of Burlington Flats, Curtis Self of Morris, Connor Tucker of DeLancey, Nicholas Underwood of Walton, Saira Vidunas of Treadwell, Daisy Accordino of Grand Gorge, Ava Baker of Cooperstown, Kali Benedict of Unadilla, Carly Bower of DeLancey, Rachel Brandow of Gilboa, Audrianna Butler of Oneonta, Trevor Colegrove of Cooperstown, Noah Condon of Walton, Kristin Cronk of Franklin, Nicole Dauchy of Leonardsville, Haley Farrell of Walton, Shannon Farrell of Walton, Lauryn Fiaschi of Otego, Rija Kirsten Francisco of Delhi, Ira Fyfe III of Jefferson, Marjorie Goedel of Delhi, Brianna Hawes of Richfield Springs, Ronicka Hougen of Margaretville, Marisa Kanai of Oneonta, Rebecca Largeteau of Cobleskill, Sydney Lawrence of Oneonta, Amy Lee of Oneonta, Brooke Leech of Milford, Jessica Leveille of Schenevus, Taylor Lopez of Oneonta, Nicholas Losito of Gilboa, Leah Madeo of Oneonta, Hunter McCall of Walton, Arriana McClenon of Trout Creek, Kelly McLaughlin of Walton, Kelsey Morgan of Downsville, Alyssa Nowhitney of Franklin, Julia Obeada of Sidney, Kimberly Obeada of Sidney, Georgia Odell of Downsville, Stephanie Olan of Delhi, Rachel Ouimet-Edson of Oneonta, David Rudgers of Jefferson, Laura Seltz of Margaretville, Jacqueline Slentz of Edmeston, Kelsey Smith of Walton, Kaylee Velez of Jefferson, Jessica Watson of Hobart, Molly Watson of Cooperstown, Jessica Weston of West Oneonta, Ruth Zinkievich of East Meredith, Carissa Crandall of Walton, Daniel Olson of Harpersfield, Bret Armstrong of Walton, Alexa DuBois of Hobart, Brandon Porter of South Kortright, Jacob Robinson of Oneonta, Bradley Woessner of Oneonta, Zoe Meyer of Bainbridge, Katrina Alexander of Stamford, Samantha Ceresna of Bainbridge, Rachel DeWitt of Richmondville, Janelle Harter of Fly Creek, Maranda Klinger of Walton, Logan Osterhoudt of Oneonta, Noah Aubin of Walton, Hunter Bevins of Bloomville, Connor Fancher of Howes Cave, Falcon Melvin of Andes, Nathan Mizrahi of Sherburne and Nicholas Wilsey of Middleburgh.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
President’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Cassandra Smith of Bainbridge, Alexis Brazee of Burlington Flats, Nicholas Santini of New Berlin, Malissa Martinez-Vega of Sidney, David Marthers of Worcester, and Norwich residents Katherine Becker, Devon Coffee, Eric Conant and Tanee Dabney.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Stephanie Acre of New Berlin, Mary Alexander of Norwich, Seranda Allen of Bainbridge, Gabriella Armenti of Oneonta, Desiree Armondi of Oxford, Leyla Aslanova of Oneonta, Patricia Birch of Stamford, Amy Bookhout of Bainbridge, Tracy Briggs of Oneonta, Jacob Brown of Norwich, Pamela Clark of Sherburne, Gloria Clarson of Sidney, Taylor Colone-Microni of Oneonta, Ryan Cooper of Norwich, Coree Cunnius of Norwich, Sandra Delaney-Cunniff of Richfield Springs, Anthony DiCarlo of New Berlin, Theresa DiMartin of Oneonta, Ian Dugan of West Winfield, Anastasia Edwards of Morris, Britny Ernest of Norwich, Shari Fairchild of Afton, Jacob Figger of New Berlin, Brian Fink of Norwich, Kyle Fleming of Norwich, Kayla Flint of West Winfield, Lisa Franklin of Norwich, Marsha Friedel of New Berlin, Katlyne Gad of Norwich, Anna Gantt of Norwich, Amanda Geier of New Berlin, Delilah Geislinger of Norwich, Kenneth George of Morris, Sumer Golinski of Otego, Veronica Gonzalez of Oxford, Greta Holt of Walton, Bryan Huggins of Oxford, Alix Hutchins of Sherburne, Cheyanne Ingraham of Oxford, Haleigh Jackson of Norwich, Jonathan Jankowski of Oxford, Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich, Brianna Kempf of Oxford, Megan Kolvik of West Edmeston, Devin Kuhn of Grand Gorge, Katherine Lamb of Hartwick, Jessica Lawrence of Oneonta, Claire Loker of Sidney Center, Stephanie Marango of Sherburne, Karly Marshman of Oxford, Rikki Leigh Martin of Norwich, Elizabeth McTernan of Cooperstown, Jennifer Melvin of Oneonta, Teresa Mercurio of Norwich, Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, Cheyenne Miles of Oxford, Holly Mizrahi of Norwich, Robin Morton of Springfield Center, Tucker Mucha of Norwich, Corrina Mundy of Norwich, Hannah Nages of Otego, Miah Newell of Norwich, William Norton of New Berlin, Zachariah O’Connor of Cherry Valley, Kyli Odell of Mount Upton, Nicholas O’Neill of Norwich, Taylor Page of Oxford, Josiah Palumbo of Richfield Springs, Alexa Phelps of Norwich, Sara Phillips of Norwich, Adam Pike of Norwich, Amy Pingitore of Afton, Tassha Rathbone of Hartwick, Meghan Reiter of Oneonta, Nicole Roberts of New Berlin, Cassidy Rusweiler of Sherburne, Elizabeth Ryan of Oxford, Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, Nathan Searles of Bainbridge, Jacquelyn Sherman of Afton, Victoria Sickler of Sidney, Sarah Stannard of Schenevus, Brooke Steigerwald of Norwich, Kristofer Supensky of Norwich, Elizabeth Swanteson of West Winfield, Christine Taranto of New Berlin, Merissa Terebo of Norwich, Giavonna Tremain of Richfield Springs, Montana Tyler of Oneonta, Camberly VanValkenburg of Trout Creek, Elizabeth Vega of Sidney, Amy Walker of Afton, Margaret Wansor of Norwich, Alexis Whaley of Norwich, Stephanie Wheeler of Sidney Center, Lillian Winton of Norwich, Nolan Winton of Sherburne, Rebekah Wood of Bainbridge and Erica Wright of Sherburne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.