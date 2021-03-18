UNIVERSITY OF MAINE
Cameron Ferguson of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Maine at Machias.
SUNY OSWEGO
Evelyn David of Deposit, Lalaina Hula of Richfield Springs, Chelsea Hunter of Schenevus and Mackenzie VanHorn of Oneonta were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Oswego.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown and Madison Kerr of Norwich were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Stephanie Acre of New Berlin, Mary Alexander of Norwich, Seranda Allen of Bainbridge, Gabriella Armenti of Oneonta, Desiree Armondi of Oxford, Leyla Aslanova of Oneonta, Patricia Birch of Stamford, Amy Bookhout of Bainbridge, Tracy Briggs of Oneonta, Jacob Brown of Norwich, Pamela Clark of Sherburne, Gloria Clarson of Sidney, Taylor Colone-Microni of Oneonta, Ryan Cooper of Norwich, Coree Cunnius of Norwich, Sandra Delaney-Cunniff of Richfield Springs, Anthony DiCarlo of New Berlin, Theresa DiMartin of Oneonta, Ian Dugan of West Winfield, Anastasia Edwards of Morris, Britny Ernest of Norwich, Shari Fairchild of Afton, Jacob Figger of New Berlin, Brian Fink of Norwich, Kyle Fleming of Norwich, Kayla Flint of West Winfield, Lisa Franklin of Norwich, Marsha Friedel of New Berlin, Katlyne Gad of Norwich, Anna Gantt of Norwich, Amanda Geier of New Berlin, Delilah Geislinger of Norwich, Kenneth George of Morris, Sumer Golinski of Otego, Veronica Gonzalez of Oxford, Greta Holt of Walton, Bryan Huggins of Oxford, Alix Hutchins of Sherburne, Cheyanne Ingraham of Oxford, Haleigh Jackson of Norwich, Jonathan Jankowski of Oxford, Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich, Brianna Kempf of Oxford, Megan Kolvik of West Edmeston, Devin Kuhn of Grand Gorge, Katherine Lamb of Hartwick, Jessica Lawrence of Oneonta, Claire Loker of Sidney Center, Stephanie Marango of Sherburne, Karly Marshman of Oxford, Rikki Leigh Martin of Norwich, Elizabeth McTernan of Cooperstown, Jennifer Melvin of Oneonta, Teresa Mercurio of Norwich, Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, Cheyenne Miles of Oxford, Holly Mizrahi of Norwich, Robin Morton of Springfield Center, Tucker Mucha of Norwich, Corrina Mundy of Norwich, Hannah Nages of Otego, Miah Newell of Norwich, William Norton of New Berlin, Zachariah O’Connor of Cherry Valley, Kyli Odell of Mount Upton, Nicholas O’Neill of Norwich, Taylor Page of Oxford, Josiah Palumbo of Richfield Springs, Alexa Phelps of Norwich, Sara Phillips of Norwich, Adam Pike of Norwich, Amy Pingitore of Afton, Tassha Rathbone of Hartwick, Meghan Reiter of Oneonta, Nicole Roberts of New Berlin, Cassidy Rusweiler of Sherburne, Elizabeth Ryan of Oxford, Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, Nathan Searles of Bainbridge, Jacquelyn Sherman of Afton, Victoria Sickler of Sidney, Sarah Stannard of Schenevus, Brooke Steigerwald of Norwich, Kristofer Supensky of Norwich, Elizabeth Swanteson of West Winfield, Christine Taranto of New Berlin, Merissa Terebo of Norwich, Giavonna Tremain of Richfield Springs, Montana Tyler of Oneonta, Camberly VanValkenburg of Trout Creek, Elizabeth Vega of Sidney, Amy Walker of Afton, Margaret Wansor of Norwich, Alexis Whaley of Norwich, Stephanie Wheeler of Sidney Center, Lillian Winton of Norwich, Nolan Winton of Sherburne, Rebekah Wood of Bainbridge and Erica Wright of Sherburne.
