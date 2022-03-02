CLARK UNIVERSITY
Madison Van Althuis of Sherburne was named to the fall semester first honors dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or above for first honors or a one that between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Staice Peraldo of Middleburgh, Caitlyn Peck of Cobleskill, Kyle Cole of Sherburne, Vinny Albertina of Sherburne, Evan Handy of Richmondville, Krysta Lestico of Norwich, Swapnil Patel of Norwich, Samuel Ologun of Oneonta, Hannah Hodge of Oxford, Anthony Adamo of Delhi, Erik Langdon Potts of Prattsville, Dana Eschler of Garrattsville, Jacob Marrone of Oxford, Sam Cole of Unadilla, Anna Starks of Central Bridge, Erica Gage of Norwich, Paul Vickers of Delhi, Amy Avolio of Norwich, Abigail Anzalone of Andes, Noah Bufalini of Norwich, Meredith Mable of Delhi and Carolyn Herzog of Norwich.
