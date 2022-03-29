ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Bryn Quackenbush of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
LEMOYNE COLLEGE
Ethan Lowe of Otego, Raegan Bracchy of DeLancey, Katelynn Ostrander of Walton, Laurel Zaengle of Cooperstown and Andrew Lentner, Meredith Smithling and Maria Farrell, all of Oneonta, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at LeMoyne College in Syracuse.
SUNY DELHI
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. Hayley Angus of Delhi, Justin Stingel of Roxbury, Jacob Weiner of Oneonta, Yulia Holmes of Oneonta, Timothy Hebbard of DeLancey, Destiny Honsinger of Cobleskill, Ryan Hanley of Walton, Elizabeth Johnson of Arkville, Ryan Oravetz of Margaretville, Sean McCumiskey of DeLancey, Madison Miller of Hobart, Travis Bookhout of Laurens, Lucas Breakey of Oneonta, Patrick Twomey of Richfield Springs, Jordan Wamsley of Davenport Center, Trevor Winchester of Unadilla, Thomas Coluccio of Central Bridge, Dominick Dalton of Davenport, Gabriel Goulet of Bloomville, Carly Hill of Otego, Mason Hovick of Hartwick, John Janakis of Richmondville, Sara Kieru of Oneonta, Kaylee Spooner of Otego, Caleb Backus of Unadilla, Baylee Barringer of Walton, Christopher Loveland of Delhi, Cody Ray of Walton, Rachel Tompkins of Treadwell, Kyle Wright of Walton, Kyle Grover of Afton, Parker Hinkley of Sidney, Sean Murray of Milford, Zachary Skou of Margaretville, Shaelie McClenon of Sidney Center, Nelson Mondaca of Cooperstown, Caleb Collins of Delhi, Owen Schneider of Schenevus, Gavin Fetterman of Otego, Joshua Shepard of Delhi, Sara Fischetti of Delhi, Haylee Misner of Oneonta, George Spielman of Halcottsville, Morgan McKee of Delhi, Ty Leahy of Laurens, Bradley Woessner of Oneonta, Elizabeth Brzezinski of Oneonta, Danni Misner of Treadwell, Holly Gillette of Franklin, Dakota Caronia of Margaretville, Ethan Hall of Otego, Morgan Falcone of Davenport, Shasta Fletcher of Unadilla, Tara George of Margaretville, Leanne Hanstine of Walton, Justine Lubbers of East Meredith, Claudia Luey of Oneonta, Anna Leah Pagillo of New Berlin, Daisy Accordino of Grand Gorge, Brandon Bodo of DeLancey, Laela Groat of Norwich, Sarah Ackerly of DeLancey, Jessica Coleman of Delhi, Sierra Tweedie of Walton, Morgan Condon of Walton, Jacob Jenne of Sherburne, Kyle Budine of Delhi, Tammy Budine of Delhi, Cael Howland of Oneonta, Ryan Hunter of Delhi, Ian Jensen of Fultonham, Jeffrey Lehn of Arkville, Dennis Aikens of DeLancey, Carmen Booan of Cooperstown, Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Nicholas Dower of Oneonta, Joshua Gaias of Afton, Ethan Grant of Oneonta, Timothy Maguire Jr. of Walton, Amber Alexander of Davenport, Tara Austin of Oneonta, Jennifer Barnhart of Walton, Kali Benedict of Unadilla, Christine Briggs of East Meredith, Audrianna Butler of Oneonta, Trevor Colegrove of Cooperstown, Kristin Cronk of Franklin, Emma Cusimano of Otego, Kayla Dean of Otego, Jennifer Fay of Walton, Jamie Ford of Fleischmanns, Ira Fyfe III of Jefferson, Tracy Graney of Unadilla, Jamie Howe of Delhi, Marisa Kanai of Oneonta, Emma Knudson of Oneonta, Sydney Lawrence of Otego, Brooke Leech of Milford, Taylor Lopez of Oneonta, Hunter McCall of Bainbridge, Morgan McClenon of Trout Creek, Kelsey Morgan of Oneonta, Julia Obeada of Sidney, Kimberly Obeada of Sidney, Georgia Odell of Downsville, Rachel Ouimet-Edson of Oneonta, David Pickhardt of Franklin, Allison Rigas of Walton, Clayton Santic of Bainbridge, Laura Seltz of Margaretville, Lauren Sherwood of Delhi, Erin Simon of Margaretville, Heather Smith of Afton, Katelyn Stewart of Sherburne, Ciara Tonic of Oneonta, Ingrid Trappenburg of Cobleskill, Jessica Weston of West Oneonta, Ruth Zinkievich of East Meredith, Samuel Lees of DeLancey, Kyle Murray of Walton, Bret Armstrong of Walton, Kayla Beers of East Meredith, Alexa DuBois of Hobart, Jonathan Hunt of Margaretville, Caleb Stanton of Walton, Eric Clark of Bainbridge, Kyle Meyers of Morris, Zoe Meyer of Bainbridge, Charles Naden of Walton, Kai Fideler of Oneonta, Katrina Alexander of Stamford, Samantha Ceresna of Bainbridge, Maranda Klinger of Walton, Alyssa Carey of Oneonta, Kenndra Ceresna of Bainbridge, Rachel DeWitt of Stamford, Noah Aubin of Walton, Hunter Bevins of Bloomville and Marcos Hernandez of Oneonta.
