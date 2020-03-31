ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. Lillian English of Middleburgh, Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich and Jeffrey Yaun Jr. of Van Hornesville.
WORCESTER - Jon passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and dear friends. Like all his many health challenges, Jon faced his latest obstacle with bravery and dignity. A special thank-you for the compassion provided by the Helios nurse Brandi and home health aides Jamie, Mel…
