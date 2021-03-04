UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD
Brooke L. Rosener of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
LEMOYNE COLLEGE
Sydney Murray of Burlington Flats, Maria Farrell of Oneonta, Maryssa Hatch of West Winfield, Ethan Lowe of Otego, Kyle Rideout of Bainbridge and Bridget Walker of Laurens were named to the fall semester dean’s list at LeMoyne College in Syracuse.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Elyse Chamberlain of Warnerville and Stella Mueller of Delhi were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
WILKES UNIVERSITY
Heather Brinig of Cherry Valley, Anna Culver of West Winfield, Nathaniel Edwards of Morris, Shane Miller of Oneonta and Jack Flynn of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
SUNY CORTLAND
Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland where she is a freshman biochemistry major in the honors program with a career goal of becoming an orthodontist.
EMMANUEL COLLEGE
Kinsey Gillette of Unadilla was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston.
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY
Mary Getman of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.