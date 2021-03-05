ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Katherine Ackley of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean's list at Adelphi University in Garden City.
FRIENDSHIP - Rogers Baker, 89, of Friendship, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at home, following a lengthy illness. Born Oct. 16, 1931, in Buffalo, he was the son of Paul C. and Hanah Perkins Baker. He married Wilma Reed McCarthy on Oct. 12, 1973, in Richburg, who survives. A graduate …
ACRA - Joy Beatrice Tuttle, 80, passed away at the home of her daughter in Acra, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The daughter of Albert and Beatrice Eppenbach, she was born on April 9, 1940, in Margaretville. She grew up on the family Al-Bee Farm in New Kingston, which doubled as an active dairy f…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.