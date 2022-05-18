SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the winter term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Renee Priola of New Berlin, Makayla Sisson of Howes Cave, Jennifer Race of Worcester, Kaitlin Eldred of Oneonta, Peter Fitzgerald of Sidney, Antonios Pentaris of Oneonta, Kevin Martin of Worcester, Joseph Brackett of Cobleskill, Jonah McIntire of Cobleskill, Samantha Gage of Norwich, Melissa Kocienski of Cobleskill and Melissa Youker of Richfield Springs.
Allison Hungerford of Mount Vision, Stanley Nesbitt of Norwich, Leslie Ann Ernst of Grand Gorge and Lacey Steele of Sidney Center were named to the winter term dean’s list.
