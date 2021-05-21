UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Brendan Lohan of Cooperstown was named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
President’s list
The following area students were named to the president’s list for the winter term at Southern New Hampshire University.
Michael VanDeusen of Laurens, Autumn Torres of Worcester, Morgan Dutcher of Milford, Robert Kochis of Middleburgh, Heather Kamal of Cobleskill, Allison Hungerford of Mount Vision, Cristin Lee of New Berlin and Kaitlin Eldred of Oneonta.
Dean’s list
Area students named to the winter term dean’s list include Amber Sager of Cobleskill, Stefan Land of West Winfield, Tiffany Doyle of Walton and Angelo Mirabito of Norwich.
The winter term runs from January to May at the Manchester, New Hampshire school.
