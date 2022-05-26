MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
Carrie Ackerman of Warnerville and Graham Wooden of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Haley Walcutt of Roxbury, Michael Hait of Jefferson, Liam Kane of Cobleskill, Nicholas Angle of Cobleskill, Joshua Merwin of Gilboa, Lindsay Monser of Cherry Valley, Amy Roe of Oneonta and Tristan Ethier of Richmondville.
Area HVCC students named to the spring semester dean’s list include Autumn Roney of Middleburgh, Cody Becker of Richmondville, Alison Copperwheat of West Oneonta, Joseph Senchyshyn of Hartwick, Michael Premura-Milton of Bloomville, William Moody of Oneonta, Derek Mooney of Summit and Isaac Jean-Baptiste of Davenport.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Emily Layman of Norwich, Mathew Ryan of Sherburne, Destinie Smith of Norwich and Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE
Laura Tenney of Sherburne was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
HILLSDALE COLLEGE
Jeremy Luce of Jefferson was named to the spring semester president’s list at Hillsdale College in Michigan. He earned a 4.0 grade-point average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.