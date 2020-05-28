UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Samantha Stanley of Otego and Bernardina Cordes of Sidney were named to the spring semester dean's list t the University of Vermont in Burlington.
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Theresa Chung of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean's list at Northeastern University in Boston.
------------------------
NAZARETH COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Nazareth College in Rochester. Emma Baker of Sherburne, Hannah Baker of Oneonta, Deirdre Brett of Morris, Carley Britton of Sherburne, Taylor Coughlin of Sherburne, Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Katelyn Dowdall of Norwich, Kara Evans of Norwich, Mara Hartwell of Bainbridge, Jessica Klem of Richfield Springs, Sarah Michaels of Cooperstown, Mathew Ryan of Sherburne, Carey Sheldon of Norwich, Destinie Smith of Norwich and Madison Yung of Middleburgh.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Joseph Sell of Hartwick was named to the president's list and Will Emhof of Edmeston and Kara Estelle of Stamford were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
Erica Broughton of Otego was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of New England.
MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
Jordan Sanford of Norwich was named to the spring dean's list at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Philip Wasson of Fly Creek, was named to the spring semester dean's list at Northeastern University In Boston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.