Emma McFee of Bainbridge was named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 29, 2020 @ 9:24 am
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Joan Kammerer Torrey, 95, passed away peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born in the Bronx, the daughter of Andrew and Mary (McKinney) Kammerer. When she was a child, her family moved out of the Bronx to Blauvelt. She graduated from Haverstraw High Sc…
