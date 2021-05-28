HILLSDALE COLLEGE
Jeremy Luce of Jefferson was named to the spring semester 4.0 dean’s list at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Mersadie Dibbell of Norwich was named to the spring semester dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. Emma Baker of Sherburne, Deirdre Brett of Morris, Taylor Coughlin of Sherburne, Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Katelyn Dowdall of Norwich, Kara Evans of Norwich, Brooke Hailston of Sherburne, Jessica Klem of Richfield Springs, Emily Layman of Norwich, Mathew Ryan of Sherburne, Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick and Madison Yung of Middleburgh.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Ian Bolin of Edmeston, Katelynne Hadley of Delhi and Shelby Husted of Norwich were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
