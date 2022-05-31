CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College. Courtney Bateman of Edmeston, Eddie Bliss of Norwich, Olivia Boecke of Otego, Jeanine Gonzalez of Norwich, Airelle Jacquette of Oneonta, Logan Lund of Edmeston, Eliya Pickwick of Mount Vision, Colby Richardson of Norwich, Natalie Stewart of Sherburne, Stepheny Vriesema of West Winfield and Morgan Watson of Middleburgh.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named spring semester presidential scholars at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Maya Cliffe of Bainbridge, Mikaila Flavell of Otego, Hannah Gigliotti of West Winfield, Catherine Jankowski of Roxbury, Cameron Mallery-Winegard of Cobleskill, Michael O’Connor of Morris, Aidan Paoli of Delhi, Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh, Joseph VanDeValk of Richmondville and Sean Willis of Bainbridge.
Area students named to the dean’s list include Brent Ogborn of Hobart, Carolyne Shultes of Middleburgh and Brandon Winter of Cobleskill.
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE
Laura Tenney of Sherburne was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Emily Layman of Norwich, Mathew Ryan of Sherburne, Destinie Smith of Norwich and Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.
HILLSDALE COLLEGE
Jeremy Luce of Jefferson was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 grade-point average for the spring semester at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
